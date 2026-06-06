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ILDR: First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

39.13 USD 0.68 (1.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ILDR exchange rate has changed by 1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.71 and at a high of 39.21.

Follow First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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ILDR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ILDR stock price today?

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock is priced at 39.13 today. It trades within 38.71 - 39.21, yesterday's close was 38.45, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of ILDR shows these updates.

Does First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF is currently valued at 39.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.80% and USD. View the chart live to track ILDR movements.

How to buy ILDR stock?

You can buy First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 39.13. Orders are usually placed near 39.13 or 39.43, while 56 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow ILDR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ILDR stock?

Investing in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.19 - 40.82 and current price 39.13. Many compare 7.26% and 27.42% before placing orders at 39.13 or 39.43. Explore the ILDR price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the past year was 40.82. Within 28.19 - 40.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) over the year was 28.19. Comparing it with the current 39.13 and 28.19 - 40.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ILDR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ILDR stock split?

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.45, and 31.80% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.71 39.21
Year Range
28.19 40.82
Previous Close
38.45
Open
38.85
Bid
39.13
Ask
39.43
Low
38.71
High
39.21
Volume
56
Daily Change
1.77%
Month Change
7.26%
6 Months Change
27.42%
Year Change
31.80%
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