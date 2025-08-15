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IJUL: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July
IJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.90 and at a high of 37.03.
Follow Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IJUL News
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Emerging Markets 2026: The Next Phase Of Global Rebalancing
- Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2025
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- Anything But The Doldrums
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IJUL stock price today?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July stock is priced at 36.98 today. It trades within 36.90 - 37.03, yesterday's close was 36.78, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of IJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July stock pay dividends?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July is currently valued at 36.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.20% and USD. View the chart live to track IJUL movements.
How to buy IJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July shares at the current price of 36.98. Orders are usually placed near 36.98 or 37.28, while 21 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow IJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July involves considering the yearly range 31.90 - 37.03 and current price 36.98. Many compare 1.29% and 6.88% before placing orders at 36.98 or 37.28. Explore the IJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July in the past year was 37.03. Within 31.90 - 37.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July (IJUL) over the year was 31.90. Comparing it with the current 36.98 and 31.90 - 37.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IJUL stock split?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.78, and 15.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.78
- Open
- 37.00
- Bid
- 36.98
- Ask
- 37.28
- Low
- 36.90
- High
- 37.03
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.88%
- Year Change
- 15.20%