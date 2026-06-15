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IHY: VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF
IHY exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.63 and at a high of 21.69.
Follow VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHY News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - August 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: July 2026 Performance Review
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Diversified Portfolios Show Resilience Amid Escalating Iran War
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Gulf's Gray-Zone Conflict Is Becoming A Market Stress Test
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 2, 2026
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- U.S. Stocks Still Lead Global Markets Since Iran Conflict Erupted
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Global Bonds Stumble As Surging U.S. Dollar Piles On The Pain
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Strait Reopens: A Turning Point Or A Temporary Truce?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IHY stock price today?
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.63 today. It trades within 21.63 - 21.69, yesterday's close was 21.60, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of IHY shows these updates.
Does VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.32% and USD. View the chart live to track IHY movements.
How to buy IHY stock?
You can buy VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.63. Orders are usually placed near 21.63 or 21.93, while 9 and -0.18% show market activity. Follow IHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IHY stock?
Investing in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.18 - 22.48 and current price 21.63. Many compare 0.42% and -1.55% before placing orders at 21.63 or 21.93. Explore the IHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 22.48. Within 21.18 - 22.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) over the year was 21.18. Comparing it with the current 21.63 and 21.18 - 22.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IHY stock split?
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.60, and -1.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.60
- Open
- 21.67
- Bid
- 21.63
- Ask
- 21.93
- Low
- 21.63
- High
- 21.69
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.55%
- Year Change
- -1.32%