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IHD: Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund
IHD exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.34 and at a high of 7.43.
Follow Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IHD News
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- CEF Weekly Review: CEF To OEF Mergers Are A Win-Win
- Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Q1 2026 Commentary (IHD)
- EDF: Emerging Markets Are Getting Riskier, But This Fund Is Handling It Well (NYSE:EDF)
- This stock-market strategy has cheap exposure to AI and points to an advantage for closed-end funds
- IHD: CEF Arbitrage Opportunity (NYSE:IHD)
- Why Slow And Steady Still Wins In Dividend Investing
- How Equity Income Can Cushion Inflation And Create Durable Returns
- IHD CEF: This Fund Has A Lot Going For It, But The Price Is Above Average
- A Broader Toolkit For Defense In Multi-Asset Income
- Harnessing Yield — And Growth — In Multi-Asset Income
- AEF: Emerging Market Ex-China Exposure With 9% Yield And 10% Discount
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- EMF: Emerging Market Exposure With 8% Discount And Moderate Yield (NYSE:EMF)
- IHD: Emerging Markets Equities CEF (NYSE:IHD)
- Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (NYSE:IHD)
- IHD CEF: A Solid Hold That Can Outperform Its Benchmark (NYSE:IHD)
- EMF CEF: Emerging Markets Are Back In Vogue And This Fund Is Outperforming
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IHD stock price today?
Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock is priced at 7.41 today. It trades within 7.34 - 7.43, yesterday's close was 7.36, and trading volume reached 117. The live price chart of IHD shows these updates.
Does Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock pay dividends?
Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund is currently valued at 7.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.17% and USD. View the chart live to track IHD movements.
How to buy IHD stock?
You can buy Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund shares at the current price of 7.41. Orders are usually placed near 7.41 or 7.71, while 117 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow IHD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IHD stock?
Investing in Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.84 - 8.14 and current price 7.41. Many compare 1.37% and 8.97% before placing orders at 7.41 or 7.71. Explore the IHD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund in the past year was 8.14. Within 5.84 - 8.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) over the year was 5.84. Comparing it with the current 7.41 and 5.84 - 8.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IHD stock split?
Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.36, and 25.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.36
- Open
- 7.43
- Bid
- 7.41
- Ask
- 7.71
- Low
- 7.34
- High
- 7.43
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.97%
- Year Change
- 25.17%