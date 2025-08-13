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IHD: Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund

7.41 USD 0.05 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IHD exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.34 and at a high of 7.43.

Follow Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IHD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IHD stock price today?

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock is priced at 7.41 today. It trades within 7.34 - 7.43, yesterday's close was 7.36, and trading volume reached 117. The live price chart of IHD shows these updates.

Does Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock pay dividends?

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund is currently valued at 7.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.17% and USD. View the chart live to track IHD movements.

How to buy IHD stock?

You can buy Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund shares at the current price of 7.41. Orders are usually placed near 7.41 or 7.71, while 117 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow IHD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IHD stock?

Investing in Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.84 - 8.14 and current price 7.41. Many compare 1.37% and 8.97% before placing orders at 7.41 or 7.71. Explore the IHD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund in the past year was 8.14. Within 5.84 - 8.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) over the year was 5.84. Comparing it with the current 7.41 and 5.84 - 8.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IHD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IHD stock split?

Voya Emerging Markets High Income Dividend Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.36, and 25.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
7.34 7.43
Year Range
5.84 8.14
Previous Close
7.36
Open
7.43
Bid
7.41
Ask
7.71
Low
7.34
High
7.43
Volume
117
Daily Change
0.68%
Month Change
1.37%
6 Months Change
8.97%
Year Change
25.17%
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