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IGTR: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat
IGTR exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.27 and at a high of 33.35.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGTR stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat stock is priced at 33.27 today. It trades within 33.27 - 33.35, yesterday's close was 33.31, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of IGTR shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat is currently valued at 33.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.02% and USD. View the chart live to track IGTR movements.
How to buy IGTR stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat shares at the current price of 33.27. Orders are usually placed near 33.27 or 33.57, while 6 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow IGTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGTR stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat involves considering the yearly range 27.47 - 36.46 and current price 33.27. Many compare -0.54% and 10.02% before placing orders at 33.27 or 33.57. Explore the IGTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat in the past year was 36.46. Within 27.47 - 36.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat (IGTR) over the year was 27.47. Comparing it with the current 33.27 and 27.47 - 36.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGTR stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strat has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.31, and 10.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.31
- Open
- 33.35
- Bid
- 33.27
- Ask
- 33.57
- Low
- 33.27
- High
- 33.35
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.02%
- Year Change
- 10.02%