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IGRO: iShares International Dividend Growth ETF
IGRO exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.06 and at a high of 93.55.
Follow iShares International Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGRO News
- Global ETFs to Diversify as Tech Weakness Weighs on Markets
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- IGRO: International ETF Heavily Weighted In Financials, Downplays China
- Is it Time to Make Room for Global ETFs in Your Portfolio?
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGRO stock price today?
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 93.33 today. It trades within 93.06 - 93.55, yesterday's close was 92.37, and trading volume reached 112. The live price chart of IGRO shows these updates.
Does iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 93.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.33% and USD. View the chart live to track IGRO movements.
How to buy IGRO stock?
You can buy iShares International Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 93.33. Orders are usually placed near 93.33 or 93.63, while 112 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow IGRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGRO stock?
Investing in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 78.19 - 93.55 and current price 93.33. Many compare 1.72% and 6.04% before placing orders at 93.33 or 93.63. Explore the IGRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 93.55. Within 78.19 - 93.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) over the year was 78.19. Comparing it with the current 93.33 and 78.19 - 93.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGRO stock split?
iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.37, and 19.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.37
- Open
- 93.55
- Bid
- 93.33
- Ask
- 93.63
- Low
- 93.06
- High
- 93.55
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- 1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.04%
- Year Change
- 19.33%