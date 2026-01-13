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IGRO: iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

93.33 USD 0.96 (1.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGRO exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.06 and at a high of 93.55.

Follow iShares International Dividend Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IGRO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IGRO stock price today?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock is priced at 93.33 today. It trades within 93.06 - 93.55, yesterday's close was 92.37, and trading volume reached 112. The live price chart of IGRO shows these updates.

Does iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF is currently valued at 93.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.33% and USD. View the chart live to track IGRO movements.

How to buy IGRO stock?

You can buy iShares International Dividend Growth ETF shares at the current price of 93.33. Orders are usually placed near 93.33 or 93.63, while 112 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow IGRO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGRO stock?

Investing in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 78.19 - 93.55 and current price 93.33. Many compare 1.72% and 6.04% before placing orders at 93.33 or 93.63. Explore the IGRO price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the past year was 93.55. Within 78.19 - 93.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Dividend Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) over the year was 78.19. Comparing it with the current 93.33 and 78.19 - 93.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGRO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGRO stock split?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.37, and 19.33% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
93.06 93.55
Year Range
78.19 93.55
Previous Close
92.37
Open
93.55
Bid
93.33
Ask
93.63
Low
93.06
High
93.55
Volume
112
Daily Change
1.04%
Month Change
1.72%
6 Months Change
6.04%
Year Change
19.33%
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