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IGME: Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF
IGME exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.79 and at a high of 22.82.
Follow Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGME stock price today?
Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 22.79 today. It trades within 22.79 - 22.82, yesterday's close was 22.82, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of IGME shows these updates.
Does Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 22.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.31% and USD. View the chart live to track IGME movements.
How to buy IGME stock?
You can buy Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 22.79. Orders are usually placed near 22.79 or 23.09, while 3 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow IGME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGME stock?
Investing in Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.79 - 42.00 and current price 22.79. Many compare -1.30% and -15.25% before placing orders at 22.79 or 23.09. Explore the IGME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 42.00. Within 21.79 - 42.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF (IGME) over the year was 21.79. Comparing it with the current 22.79 and 21.79 - 42.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGME stock split?
Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.82, and -39.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.82
- Open
- 22.82
- Bid
- 22.79
- Ask
- 23.09
- Low
- 22.79
- High
- 22.82
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- -1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.25%
- Year Change
- -39.31%