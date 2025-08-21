- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IGLB: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IGLB exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.12 and at a high of 48.31.
Follow iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGLB News
- IGLB: Still A Sell (NYSEARCA:IGLB)
- Public Storage: Why We Took A Large Position In The 6.6% Yielding, A-Rated, Preferreds
- Reinsurance Group of America: Baby Bonds Offer Solid Yield (NYSE:RGA)
- IGBH Vs. IGLB: To Hedge Or Not To Hedge Long-Dated Bonds (NYSEARCA:IGBH)
- Why You Should Own GOVT And TIP ETF (BATS:GOVT)
- No Compromises On Risk: Why GDV.PR.H Outperforms IGLB
- A Look At The 7% Yield From Oracle Bonds (NYSE:ORCL)
- K-Shaped Growth And Policy Volatility, JP Morgan's 2026 Outlook - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (ARCA:IEMG), iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA:IGLB)
- IGLB: Long-Term Investment-Grade Bond ETF, Fantastic Alternative To Long-Term Treasuries
- IGBH: Long-Term Bond ETF With Near Zero Duration
- IGLB: Long Duration And Tight Spreads Will Result In Tears (NYSEARCA:IGLB)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGLB stock price today?
iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 48.21 today. It trades within 48.12 - 48.31, yesterday's close was 48.13, and trading volume reached 1131. The live price chart of IGLB shows these updates.
Does iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 48.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.68% and USD. View the chart live to track IGLB movements.
How to buy IGLB stock?
You can buy iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 48.21. Orders are usually placed near 48.21 or 48.51, while 1131 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow IGLB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGLB stock?
Investing in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.79 - 52.59 and current price 48.21. Many compare 0.65% and -5.23% before placing orders at 48.21 or 48.51. Explore the IGLB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 52.59. Within 47.79 - 52.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) over the year was 47.79. Comparing it with the current 48.21 and 47.79 - 52.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGLB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGLB stock split?
iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.13, and -2.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.13
- Open
- 48.28
- Bid
- 48.21
- Ask
- 48.51
- Low
- 48.12
- High
- 48.31
- Volume
- 1.131 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.23%
- Year Change
- -2.68%