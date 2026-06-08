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IGIB: iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

52.38 USD 0.09 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGIB exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.32 and at a high of 52.46.

Follow iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IGIB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IGIB stock price today?

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 52.38 today. It trades within 52.32 - 52.46, yesterday's close was 52.29, and trading volume reached 1848. The live price chart of IGIB shows these updates.

Does iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 52.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IGIB movements.

How to buy IGIB stock?

You can buy iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 52.38. Orders are usually placed near 52.38 or 52.68, while 1848 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow IGIB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGIB stock?

Investing in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.12 - 54.57 and current price 52.38. Many compare 0.48% and -3.18% before placing orders at 52.38 or 52.68. Explore the IGIB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 54.57. Within 52.12 - 54.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) over the year was 52.12. Comparing it with the current 52.38 and 52.12 - 54.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGIB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGIB stock split?

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.29, and -1.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.32 52.46
Year Range
52.12 54.57
Previous Close
52.29
Open
52.45
Bid
52.38
Ask
52.68
Low
52.32
High
52.46
Volume
1.848 K
Daily Change
0.17%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
-3.18%
Year Change
-1.63%
08 August, Saturday
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