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IGIB: iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IGIB exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.32 and at a high of 52.46.
Follow iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGIB News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGIB stock price today?
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 52.38 today. It trades within 52.32 - 52.46, yesterday's close was 52.29, and trading volume reached 1848. The live price chart of IGIB shows these updates.
Does iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 52.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IGIB movements.
How to buy IGIB stock?
You can buy iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 52.38. Orders are usually placed near 52.38 or 52.68, while 1848 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow IGIB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGIB stock?
Investing in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.12 - 54.57 and current price 52.38. Many compare 0.48% and -3.18% before placing orders at 52.38 or 52.68. Explore the IGIB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 54.57. Within 52.12 - 54.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) over the year was 52.12. Comparing it with the current 52.38 and 52.12 - 54.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGIB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGIB stock split?
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.29, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.29
- Open
- 52.45
- Bid
- 52.38
- Ask
- 52.68
- Low
- 52.32
- High
- 52.46
- Volume
- 1.848 K
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.18%
- Year Change
- -1.63%