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IGI: Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co
IGI exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.74 and at a high of 15.89.
Follow Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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IGI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGI stock price today?
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co stock is priced at 15.82 today. It trades within 15.74 - 15.89, yesterday's close was 15.75, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of IGI shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co is currently valued at 15.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.70% and USD. View the chart live to track IGI movements.
How to buy IGI stock?
You can buy Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co shares at the current price of 15.82. Orders are usually placed near 15.82 or 16.12, while 15 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow IGI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGI stock?
Investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co involves considering the yearly range 15.56 - 16.68 and current price 15.82. Many compare 1.28% and -4.12% before placing orders at 15.82 or 16.12. Explore the IGI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co in the past year was 16.68. Within 15.56 - 16.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co (IGI) over the year was 15.56. Comparing it with the current 15.82 and 15.56 - 16.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGI stock split?
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.75, and -4.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.75
- Open
- 15.81
- Bid
- 15.82
- Ask
- 16.12
- Low
- 15.74
- High
- 15.89
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.12%
- Year Change
- -4.70%