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IGF: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
IGF exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.82 and at a high of 66.26.
Follow iShares Global Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGF News
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- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IGF, GRID, PAVE and IFRA
- Beyond Cloud: 4 Infrastructure ETFs for the Tech-Wary Investor
- I'm Betting Big On These Top-Tier 7%+ Yielding Big Dividend Machines
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Interest Rate Rethink As Middle East Conflict Continues
- Mideast Shock Fuels Investing Themes
- IGF: A More Conservative Approach To Infrastructure Investment (NASDAQ:IGF)
- A Wider Path To Growth
- The #1 Rule For Retiring On Dividends (3 Stocks That Prove It)
- A Broader Market Awakening
- Oil Surges, Stocks Slump: Markets Grapple With Iran Conflict
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGF stock price today?
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 65.95 today. It trades within 65.82 - 66.26, yesterday's close was 66.04, and trading volume reached 2380. The live price chart of IGF shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 65.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.88% and USD. View the chart live to track IGF movements.
How to buy IGF stock?
You can buy iShares Global Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 65.95. Orders are usually placed near 65.95 or 66.25, while 2380 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow IGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGF stock?
Investing in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.40 - 69.59 and current price 65.95. Many compare -1.26% and -4.11% before placing orders at 65.95 or 66.25. Explore the IGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 69.59. Within 59.40 - 69.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) over the year was 59.40. Comparing it with the current 65.95 and 59.40 - 69.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGF stock split?
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.04, and 10.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.04
- Open
- 66.17
- Bid
- 65.95
- Ask
- 66.25
- Low
- 65.82
- High
- 66.26
- Volume
- 2.380 K
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.11%
- Year Change
- 10.88%