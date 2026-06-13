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IGBH: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
IGBH exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.37 and at a high of 24.40.
Follow iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGBH News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- IGBH: Solid Rate-Hedged Investment-Grade Bond ETF Continued Outperformance (NYSEARCA:IGBH)
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- LQDH: It May Be Time To Hedge Interest Rate Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:LQDH)
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGBH stock price today?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.37 today. It trades within 24.37 - 24.40, yesterday's close was 24.38, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of IGBH shows these updates.
Does iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.45% and USD. View the chart live to track IGBH movements.
How to buy IGBH stock?
You can buy iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.37. Orders are usually placed near 24.37 or 24.67, while 74 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow IGBH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGBH stock?
Investing in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.75 - 25.05 and current price 24.37. Many compare -0.29% and 0.87% before placing orders at 24.37 or 24.67. Explore the IGBH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.05. Within 23.75 - 25.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) over the year was 23.75. Comparing it with the current 24.37 and 23.75 - 25.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGBH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGBH stock split?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.38, and 0.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.38
- Open
- 24.39
- Bid
- 24.37
- Ask
- 24.67
- Low
- 24.37
- High
- 24.40
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- 0.45%