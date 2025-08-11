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IGA: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share

10.29 USD 0.10 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGA exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.23 and at a high of 10.29.

Follow Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IGA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IGA stock price today?

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock is priced at 10.29 today. It trades within 10.23 - 10.29, yesterday's close was 10.19, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of IGA shows these updates.

Does Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock pay dividends?

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share is currently valued at 10.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.26% and USD. View the chart live to track IGA movements.

How to buy IGA stock?

You can buy Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share shares at the current price of 10.29. Orders are usually placed near 10.29 or 10.59, while 99 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow IGA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGA stock?

Investing in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share involves considering the yearly range 9.22 - 10.29 and current price 10.29. Many compare 1.38% and 3.31% before placing orders at 10.29 or 10.59. Explore the IGA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock highest prices?

The highest price of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share in the past year was 10.29. Within 9.22 - 10.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share performance using the live chart.

What are Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share (IGA) over the year was 9.22. Comparing it with the current 10.29 and 9.22 - 10.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGA stock split?

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.19, and 4.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.23 10.29
Year Range
9.22 10.29
Previous Close
10.19
Open
10.25
Bid
10.29
Ask
10.59
Low
10.23
High
10.29
Volume
99
Daily Change
0.98%
Month Change
1.38%
6 Months Change
3.31%
Year Change
4.26%
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