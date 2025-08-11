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IGA: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share
IGA exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.23 and at a high of 10.29.
Follow Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGA News
- ETW: Decent For Income, But Likely To Underperform Over The Long Term (NYSE:ETW)
- IGA: Interesting Global Fund That Should Work As An Income Play
- IGA: Discount Widens Back Out, Making It A More Interesting Choice (Upgrade) (NYSE:IGA)
- IGA: NAV Erosion Likely To Continue (NYSE:IGA)
- ETJ: Expect Continued Underperformance From This CEF
- Why IGA ETF Remains My Pick Over SPY For 2026 (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- IGA: Flawed Global Dividend Fund (NYSE:IGA)
- Voya Global Advantage And Premium Opportunity Fund Q3 2025 Commentary (IGA)
- IGA: Discount Continues To Narrow Helping Total Returns (NYSE:IGA)
- ETV: Decent Price Right Now, But Not As Diversified As I Would Like
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - Mutual Fund Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Perspectives Market Models - ETF Series Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Securitized Credit Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Solution Portfolios (Target Date) Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Target Retirement Funds Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Global Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund B Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya Intermediate Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Voya GNMA Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGA stock price today?
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock is priced at 10.29 today. It trades within 10.23 - 10.29, yesterday's close was 10.19, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of IGA shows these updates.
Does Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock pay dividends?
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share is currently valued at 10.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.26% and USD. View the chart live to track IGA movements.
How to buy IGA stock?
You can buy Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share shares at the current price of 10.29. Orders are usually placed near 10.29 or 10.59, while 99 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow IGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGA stock?
Investing in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share involves considering the yearly range 9.22 - 10.29 and current price 10.29. Many compare 1.38% and 3.31% before placing orders at 10.29 or 10.59. Explore the IGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock highest prices?
The highest price of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share in the past year was 10.29. Within 9.22 - 10.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share performance using the live chart.
What are Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share (IGA) over the year was 9.22. Comparing it with the current 10.29 and 9.22 - 10.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGA stock split?
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Common Share has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.19, and 4.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.19
- Open
- 10.25
- Bid
- 10.29
- Ask
- 10.59
- Low
- 10.23
- High
- 10.29
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.31%
- Year Change
- 4.26%