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IFN: India Fund Inc (The)

11.82 USD 0.04 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IFN exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.82 and at a high of 11.88.

Follow India Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IFN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IFN stock price today?

India Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 11.82 today. It trades within 11.82 - 11.88, yesterday's close was 11.78, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of IFN shows these updates.

Does India Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?

India Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 11.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -21.36% and USD. View the chart live to track IFN movements.

How to buy IFN stock?

You can buy India Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 11.82. Orders are usually placed near 11.82 or 12.12, while 129 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow IFN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IFN stock?

Investing in India Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 10.72 - 15.47 and current price 11.82. Many compare 0.34% and -10.11% before placing orders at 11.82 or 12.12. Explore the IFN price chart live with daily changes.

What are India Fund Inc (The) stock highest prices?

The highest price of India Fund Inc (The) in the past year was 15.47. Within 10.72 - 15.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track India Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.

What are India Fund Inc (The) stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of India Fund Inc (The) (IFN) over the year was 10.72. Comparing it with the current 11.82 and 10.72 - 15.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IFN stock split?

India Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.78, and -21.36% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.82 11.88
Year Range
10.72 15.47
Previous Close
11.78
Open
11.88
Bid
11.82
Ask
12.12
Low
11.82
High
11.88
Volume
129
Daily Change
0.34%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
-10.11%
Year Change
-21.36%
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