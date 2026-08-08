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IFLR: Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF
IFLR exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.43 and at a high of 54.75.
Follow Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IFLR stock price today?
Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF stock is priced at 54.60 today. It trades within 54.43 - 54.75, yesterday's close was 54.36, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of IFLR shows these updates.
Does Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF is currently valued at 54.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.54% and USD. View the chart live to track IFLR movements.
How to buy IFLR stock?
You can buy Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF shares at the current price of 54.60. Orders are usually placed near 54.60 or 54.90, while 19 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow IFLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IFLR stock?
Investing in Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.47 - 55.22 and current price 54.60. Many compare 1.71% and 2.54% before placing orders at 54.60 or 54.90. Explore the IFLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF in the past year was 55.22. Within 48.47 - 55.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF (IFLR) over the year was 48.47. Comparing it with the current 54.60 and 48.47 - 55.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IFLR stock split?
Innovator International Developed Managed Floor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.36, and 11.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.36
- Open
- 54.75
- Bid
- 54.60
- Ask
- 54.90
- Low
- 54.43
- High
- 54.75
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.54%
- Year Change
- 11.54%