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IFGL: iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
IFGL exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.04 and at a high of 23.18.
Follow iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFGL News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- Testing The Truce
- Resilient U.S. Transaction Volumes: +15% YoY In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- REITs: Cheap, Unloved, And Finally Showing Life
- Peace Hopes Revive Rally
- Payrolls Reset The Fed Debate
- Ceasefire Holds, Rally Rolls
- REITs Rip As Mega-Deals Hit
- Inflation Reignites, Yields Spike
- From Oil Shock To Earnings Pop
- Lending Standards Hold Steady, With Early Easing At Large Banks
- REITs Excel, Earnings Swell, Fed Rebels
- Settling Into Uncertainty
- Analyzing The Wall Of Maturities: The Plural Of Anecdotes Is Not Data
- U.S. Transaction Volumes Rise +27% YoY In 1Q26
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IFGL stock price today?
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 23.05 today. It trades within 23.04 - 23.18, yesterday's close was 23.07, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of IFGL shows these updates.
Does iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 23.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.32% and USD. View the chart live to track IFGL movements.
How to buy IFGL stock?
You can buy iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 23.05. Orders are usually placed near 23.05 or 23.35, while 20 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow IFGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IFGL stock?
Investing in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.67 - 25.59 and current price 23.05. Many compare 0.09% and -8.06% before placing orders at 23.05 or 23.35. Explore the IFGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the past year was 25.59. Within 21.67 - 25.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) over the year was 21.67. Comparing it with the current 23.05 and 21.67 - 25.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IFGL stock split?
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.07, and 1.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.07
- Open
- 23.11
- Bid
- 23.05
- Ask
- 23.35
- Low
- 23.04
- High
- 23.18
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.06%
- Year Change
- 1.32%