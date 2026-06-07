- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IEZ: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF
IEZ exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.04 and at a high of 28.60.
Follow iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEZ News
- U.S. May Oil Production Drops
- August Perspective
- Energy Beyond The Crisis: 7 Themes To Watch
- Here's How SLB's Q2 Earnings Impact Energy ETFs
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Multi-Asset Midyear Outlook: Expanding The Toolkit
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: Scarcity Vs. Abundance In The Age Of AI
- Solving For 2026: Mid-Year Scorecard
- A Jolt For Energy
- The Global Race For AI Dominance: How It's Reshaping Markets
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- U.S. April Oil Production: Another Record High
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- 2026 Midyear Global Outlook - Scarcity Vs. Abundance
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- Global Bond Diversification: Higher Yields And New Opportunities For Alpha
- Beyond AI: Where Investors Can Still Find Dividend Growth In 2026
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)?
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- Intense Commodity Price And Supply Pressures Threaten Global Manufacturing Performance
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Ups And Downs, Oil Roars Back, And Strong Data
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEZ stock price today?
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock is priced at 28.09 today. It trades within 28.04 - 28.60, yesterday's close was 28.35, and trading volume reached 151. The live price chart of IEZ shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF is currently valued at 28.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.31% and USD. View the chart live to track IEZ movements.
How to buy IEZ stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF shares at the current price of 28.09. Orders are usually placed near 28.09 or 28.39, while 151 and -0.60% show market activity. Follow IEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEZ stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.87 - 32.87 and current price 28.09. Many compare 3.31% and -5.01% before placing orders at 28.09 or 28.39. Explore the IEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the past year was 32.87. Within 17.87 - 32.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) over the year was 17.87. Comparing it with the current 28.09 and 17.87 - 32.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEZ stock split?
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.35, and 48.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.35
- Open
- 28.26
- Bid
- 28.09
- Ask
- 28.39
- Low
- 28.04
- High
- 28.60
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 3.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.01%
- Year Change
- 48.31%