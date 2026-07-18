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IEUS: iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
IEUS exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.78 and at a high of 74.00.
Follow iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEUS News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEUS stock price today?
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 73.81 today. It trades within 73.78 - 74.00, yesterday's close was 73.60, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of IEUS shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 73.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IEUS movements.
How to buy IEUS stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 73.81. Orders are usually placed near 73.81 or 74.11, while 7 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow IEUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEUS stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 63.55 - 74.32 and current price 73.81. Many compare 1.92% and 3.17% before placing orders at 73.81 or 74.11. Explore the IEUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 74.32. Within 63.55 - 74.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) over the year was 63.55. Comparing it with the current 73.81 and 63.55 - 74.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEUS stock split?
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.60, and 13.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.60
- Open
- 73.87
- Bid
- 73.81
- Ask
- 74.11
- Low
- 73.78
- High
- 74.00
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 1.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.17%
- Year Change
- 13.40%