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IEUR: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
IEUR exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.17 and at a high of 78.54.
Follow iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEUR News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEUR stock price today?
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock is priced at 78.36 today. It trades within 78.17 - 78.54, yesterday's close was 77.69, and trading volume reached 1480. The live price chart of IEUR shows these updates.
Does iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF is currently valued at 78.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.62% and USD. View the chart live to track IEUR movements.
How to buy IEUR stock?
You can buy iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF shares at the current price of 78.36. Orders are usually placed near 78.36 or 78.66, while 1480 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow IEUR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEUR stock?
Investing in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.51 - 78.54 and current price 78.36. Many compare 1.96% and 4.96% before placing orders at 78.36 or 78.66. Explore the IEUR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the past year was 78.54. Within 65.51 - 78.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) over the year was 65.51. Comparing it with the current 78.36 and 65.51 - 78.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEUR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEUR stock split?
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.69, and 19.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 77.69
- Open
- 78.44
- Bid
- 78.36
- Ask
- 78.66
- Low
- 78.17
- High
- 78.54
- Volume
- 1.480 K
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.96%
- Year Change
- 19.62%