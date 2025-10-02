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IDX: VanEck Indonesia Index ETF
IDX exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.43 and at a high of 11.49.
Follow VanEck Indonesia Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDX News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Banking Risk Monthly Outlook: July 2026
- What The U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Means For Asia
- Younger Generations Drive Investment Growth In Southeast Asia
- Investors Are Fleeing to South Korean and Taiwan ETFs for Diversification. If You Do That, You’re Still Just Chasing AI Chip Stocks.
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Energy Shocks In Asia: Diverging Buffers, Diverging Growth
- The U.S. Tariff Shock In 2025 Vs. 2026 - Same Negative Impact, Different Drivers
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- Portfolio flows to emerging markets slow to $22 billion in February, says IIF
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- Integral Diagnostics 1H FY26 slides: merger synergies drive 76% EBITDA surge
- Earnings call transcript: Integral Diagnostics sees strong growth in H1 FY2026
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- ASEAN Macro To Equity Markets: 5 Key Questions Shaping 2025 And Beyond
- Goldman Sachs initiates Integral Diagnostics stock with Sell rating
- Global Leading Indicators, October 2025 - In The Pipe, Five By Five
- Indonesia In Transition
- Asia’s Export Pulse Weakens, Policy Support Persists
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDX stock price today?
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock is priced at 11.49 today. It trades within 11.43 - 11.49, yesterday's close was 11.22, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of IDX shows these updates.
Does VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF is currently valued at 11.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.14% and USD. View the chart live to track IDX movements.
How to buy IDX stock?
You can buy VanEck Indonesia Index ETF shares at the current price of 11.49. Orders are usually placed near 11.49 or 11.79, while 108 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow IDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDX stock?
Investing in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.51 - 17.42 and current price 11.49. Many compare 5.41% and -25.20% before placing orders at 11.49 or 11.79. Explore the IDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the past year was 17.42. Within 9.51 - 17.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Indonesia Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) over the year was 9.51. Comparing it with the current 11.49 and 9.51 - 17.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDX stock split?
VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.22, and -27.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.22
- Open
- 11.44
- Bid
- 11.49
- Ask
- 11.79
- Low
- 11.43
- High
- 11.49
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 2.41%
- Month Change
- 5.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.20%
- Year Change
- -27.14%