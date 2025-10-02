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IDX: VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

11.49 USD 0.27 (2.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDX exchange rate has changed by 2.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.43 and at a high of 11.49.

Follow VanEck Indonesia Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IDX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IDX stock price today?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock is priced at 11.49 today. It trades within 11.43 - 11.49, yesterday's close was 11.22, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of IDX shows these updates.

Does VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF is currently valued at 11.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.14% and USD. View the chart live to track IDX movements.

How to buy IDX stock?

You can buy VanEck Indonesia Index ETF shares at the current price of 11.49. Orders are usually placed near 11.49 or 11.79, while 108 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow IDX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IDX stock?

Investing in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.51 - 17.42 and current price 11.49. Many compare 5.41% and -25.20% before placing orders at 11.49 or 11.79. Explore the IDX price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the past year was 17.42. Within 9.51 - 17.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Indonesia Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) over the year was 9.51. Comparing it with the current 11.49 and 9.51 - 17.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IDX stock split?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.22, and -27.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.43 11.49
Year Range
9.51 17.42
Previous Close
11.22
Open
11.44
Bid
11.49
Ask
11.79
Low
11.43
High
11.49
Volume
108
Daily Change
2.41%
Month Change
5.41%
6 Months Change
-25.20%
Year Change
-27.14%
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