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IDV: iShares International Select Dividend ETF
IDV exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.52 and at a high of 44.65.
Follow iShares International Select Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDV News
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- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- IDV: Ex-U.S. Remains A Superior Income Proposition (BATS:IDV)
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- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
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- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDV stock price today?
iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock is priced at 44.61 today. It trades within 44.52 - 44.65, yesterday's close was 44.43, and trading volume reached 796. The live price chart of IDV shows these updates.
Does iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Select Dividend ETF is currently valued at 44.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.92% and USD. View the chart live to track IDV movements.
How to buy IDV stock?
You can buy iShares International Select Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 44.61. Orders are usually placed near 44.61 or 44.91, while 796 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow IDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDV stock?
Investing in iShares International Select Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.88 - 45.49 and current price 44.61. Many compare 0.43% and 1.39% before placing orders at 44.61 or 44.91. Explore the IDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the past year was 45.49. Within 35.88 - 45.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Select Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) over the year was 35.88. Comparing it with the current 44.61 and 35.88 - 45.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDV stock split?
iShares International Select Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.43, and 23.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.43
- Open
- 44.63
- Bid
- 44.61
- Ask
- 44.91
- Low
- 44.52
- High
- 44.65
- Volume
- 796
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.39%
- Year Change
- 23.92%