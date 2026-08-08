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IDUB: Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF
IDUB exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.06 and at a high of 28.24.
Follow Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDUB stock price today?
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock is priced at 28.20 today. It trades within 28.06 - 28.24, yesterday's close was 27.93, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of IDUB shows these updates.
Does Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF is currently valued at 28.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.04% and USD. View the chart live to track IDUB movements.
How to buy IDUB stock?
You can buy Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF shares at the current price of 28.20. Orders are usually placed near 28.20 or 28.50, while 34 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow IDUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDUB stock?
Investing in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.83 - 28.39 and current price 28.20. Many compare 3.41% and 5.90% before placing orders at 28.20 or 28.50. Explore the IDUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF in the past year was 28.39. Within 22.83 - 28.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (IDUB) over the year was 22.83. Comparing it with the current 28.20 and 22.83 - 28.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDUB stock split?
Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.93, and 23.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.93
- Open
- 28.24
- Bid
- 28.20
- Ask
- 28.50
- Low
- 28.06
- High
- 28.24
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 3.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.90%
- Year Change
- 23.04%