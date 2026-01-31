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IDRV: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

37.26 USD 1.13 (3.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDRV exchange rate has changed by 3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.02 and at a high of 37.30.

Follow iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IDRV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IDRV stock price today?

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock is priced at 37.26 today. It trades within 37.02 - 37.30, yesterday's close was 36.13, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of IDRV shows these updates.

Does iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF is currently valued at 37.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.53% and USD. View the chart live to track IDRV movements.

How to buy IDRV stock?

You can buy iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF shares at the current price of 37.26. Orders are usually placed near 37.26 or 37.56, while 32 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow IDRV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IDRV stock?

Investing in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.35 - 45.64 and current price 37.26. Many compare 4.08% and -5.81% before placing orders at 37.26 or 37.56. Explore the IDRV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the past year was 45.64. Within 34.35 - 45.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) over the year was 34.35. Comparing it with the current 37.26 and 34.35 - 45.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDRV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IDRV stock split?

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.13, and 7.53% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.02 37.30
Year Range
34.35 45.64
Previous Close
36.13
Open
37.02
Bid
37.26
Ask
37.56
Low
37.02
High
37.30
Volume
32
Daily Change
3.13%
Month Change
4.08%
6 Months Change
-5.81%
Year Change
7.53%
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