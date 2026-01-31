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IDRV: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
IDRV exchange rate has changed by 3.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.02 and at a high of 37.30.
Follow iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDRV News
- Have We Entered A Stealth Bear Market?
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Vehicle Sales Reach 9-Month High In June
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Are Self-Driving Cars the Future of Transport? ETFs at the Wheel
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- EV ETFs: A Long-Term Winner From Energy Market Turmoil?
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Fuel Costs Tax Everyone
- Losing Charge? EV Market Outlook As Manufacturers Pull Back
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- The Next Big Theme: February 2026
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- Copper And The Materials Behind Global Electrification
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDRV stock price today?
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock is priced at 37.26 today. It trades within 37.02 - 37.30, yesterday's close was 36.13, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of IDRV shows these updates.
Does iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF is currently valued at 37.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.53% and USD. View the chart live to track IDRV movements.
How to buy IDRV stock?
You can buy iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF shares at the current price of 37.26. Orders are usually placed near 37.26 or 37.56, while 32 and 0.65% show market activity. Follow IDRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDRV stock?
Investing in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.35 - 45.64 and current price 37.26. Many compare 4.08% and -5.81% before placing orders at 37.26 or 37.56. Explore the IDRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the past year was 45.64. Within 34.35 - 45.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) over the year was 34.35. Comparing it with the current 37.26 and 34.35 - 45.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDRV stock split?
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.13, and 7.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.13
- Open
- 37.02
- Bid
- 37.26
- Ask
- 37.56
- Low
- 37.02
- High
- 37.30
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 3.13%
- Month Change
- 4.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.81%
- Year Change
- 7.53%