IDRV: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
今日IDRV汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点37.06和高点37.25进行交易。
关注iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDRV新闻
- Nearly A Third Of Tech Has Raised Guidance
- Have We Entered A Stealth Bear Market?
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Vehicle Sales Reach 9-Month High In June
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- How Geopolitical Shifts Are Reshaping Metals Markets
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Are Self-Driving Cars the Future of Transport? ETFs at the Wheel
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- EV ETFs: A Long-Term Winner From Energy Market Turmoil?
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Fuel Costs Tax Everyone
- Losing Charge? EV Market Outlook As Manufacturers Pull Back
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- The Next Big Theme: February 2026
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- Copper And The Materials Behind Global Electrification
常见问题解答
IDRV股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票今天的定价为37.14。它在37.06 - 37.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为37.26，交易量达到25。IDRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF目前的价值为37.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDRV走势。
如何购买IDRV股票？
您可以以37.14的当前价格购买iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票。订单通常设置在37.14或37.44附近，而25和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注IDRV的实时图表更新。
如何投资IDRV股票？
投资iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF需要考虑年度范围34.35 - 45.64和当前价格37.14。许多人在以37.14或37.44下订单之前，会比较3.74%和。实时查看IDRV价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF的最高价格是45.64。在34.35 - 45.64内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF的绩效。
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF（IDRV）的最低价格为34.35。将其与当前的37.14和34.35 - 45.64进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IDRV股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、37.26和7.19%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.26
- 开盘价
- 37.09
- 卖价
- 37.14
- 买价
- 37.44
- 最低价
- 37.06
- 最高价
- 37.25
- 交易量
- 25
- 日变化
- -0.32%
- 月变化
- 3.74%
- 6个月变化
- -6.12%
- 年变化
- 7.19%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%