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IDRV: iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

37.14 USD 0.12 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日IDRV汇率已更改-0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点37.06和高点37.25进行交易。

关注iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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IDRV新闻

常见问题解答

IDRV股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票今天的定价为37.14。它在37.06 - 37.25范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为37.26，交易量达到25。IDRV的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF目前的价值为37.14。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注7.19%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IDRV走势。

如何购买IDRV股票？

您可以以37.14的当前价格购买iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票。订单通常设置在37.14或37.44附近，而25和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注IDRV的实时图表更新。

如何投资IDRV股票？

投资iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF需要考虑年度范围34.35 - 45.64和当前价格37.14。许多人在以37.14或37.44下订单之前，会比较3.74%和。实时查看IDRV价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF的最高价格是45.64。在34.35 - 45.64内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF的绩效。

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF（IDRV）的最低价格为34.35。将其与当前的37.14和34.35 - 45.64进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IDRV在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IDRV股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、37.26和7.19%中可见。

日范围
37.06 37.25
年范围
34.35 45.64
前一天收盘价
37.26
开盘价
37.09
卖价
37.14
买价
37.44
最低价
37.06
最高价
37.25
交易量
25
日变化
-0.32%
月变化
3.74%
6个月变化
-6.12%
年变化
7.19%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%