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IDNA: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF
IDNA exchange rate has changed by 3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.12 and at a high of 34.75.
Follow iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDNA News
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- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- The Disinflation Trade Has A New Address: Genomics
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Biotech ETFs Put Up Strong Show in 1H 2026: More Gains Ahead?
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Can Forgotten Biotech Break Out?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDNA stock price today?
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 34.74 today. It trades within 34.12 - 34.75, yesterday's close was 33.58, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of IDNA shows these updates.
Does iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 34.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.74% and USD. View the chart live to track IDNA movements.
How to buy IDNA stock?
You can buy iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 34.74. Orders are usually placed near 34.74 or 35.04, while 57 and 1.82% show market activity. Follow IDNA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDNA stock?
Investing in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.18 - 34.96 and current price 34.74. Many compare 8.66% and 13.34% before placing orders at 34.74 or 35.04. Explore the IDNA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the past year was 34.96. Within 22.18 - 34.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) over the year was 22.18. Comparing it with the current 34.74 and 22.18 - 34.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDNA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDNA stock split?
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.58, and 54.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.58
- Open
- 34.12
- Bid
- 34.74
- Ask
- 35.04
- Low
- 34.12
- High
- 34.75
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 3.45%
- Month Change
- 8.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.34%
- Year Change
- 54.74%