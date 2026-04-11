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IDNA: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

34.74 USD 1.16 (3.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDNA exchange rate has changed by 3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.12 and at a high of 34.75.

Follow iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IDNA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IDNA stock price today?

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 34.74 today. It trades within 34.12 - 34.75, yesterday's close was 33.58, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of IDNA shows these updates.

Does iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 34.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.74% and USD. View the chart live to track IDNA movements.

How to buy IDNA stock?

You can buy iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 34.74. Orders are usually placed near 34.74 or 35.04, while 57 and 1.82% show market activity. Follow IDNA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IDNA stock?

Investing in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.18 - 34.96 and current price 34.74. Many compare 8.66% and 13.34% before placing orders at 34.74 or 35.04. Explore the IDNA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the past year was 34.96. Within 22.18 - 34.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) over the year was 22.18. Comparing it with the current 34.74 and 22.18 - 34.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDNA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IDNA stock split?

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.58, and 54.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.12 34.75
Year Range
22.18 34.96
Previous Close
33.58
Open
34.12
Bid
34.74
Ask
35.04
Low
34.12
High
34.75
Volume
57
Daily Change
3.45%
Month Change
8.66%
6 Months Change
13.34%
Year Change
54.74%
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