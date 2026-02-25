- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IDEV: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF
IDEV exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 92.99 and at a high of 93.40.
Follow iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDEV News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- AVDE: Cheap International Value Still Has Room To Run (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- INTF: Multifactor ETFs Are Not The Best Deals In International Markets (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- INTL: A Global Ex-US Alternative (BATS:INTL)
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDEV stock price today?
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock is priced at 93.30 today. It trades within 92.99 - 93.40, yesterday's close was 92.26, and trading volume reached 1774. The live price chart of IDEV shows these updates.
Does iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF is currently valued at 93.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.84% and USD. View the chart live to track IDEV movements.
How to buy IDEV stock?
You can buy iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF shares at the current price of 93.30. Orders are usually placed near 93.30 or 93.60, while 1774 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IDEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDEV stock?
Investing in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 77.13 - 93.40 and current price 93.30. Many compare 2.99% and 5.26% before placing orders at 93.30 or 93.60. Explore the IDEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the past year was 93.40. Within 77.13 - 93.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) over the year was 77.13. Comparing it with the current 93.30 and 77.13 - 93.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDEV stock split?
iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.26, and 20.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 92.26
- Open
- 93.37
- Bid
- 93.30
- Ask
- 93.60
- Low
- 92.99
- High
- 93.40
- Volume
- 1.774 K
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.26%
- Year Change
- 20.84%