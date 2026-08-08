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IDEF: iShares Defense Industrials Act
IDEF exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.45 and at a high of 35.00.
Follow iShares Defense Industrials Act dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDEF stock price today?
iShares Defense Industrials Act stock is priced at 34.95 today. It trades within 34.45 - 35.00, yesterday's close was 34.50, and trading volume reached 631. The live price chart of IDEF shows these updates.
Does iShares Defense Industrials Act stock pay dividends?
iShares Defense Industrials Act is currently valued at 34.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.81% and USD. View the chart live to track IDEF movements.
How to buy IDEF stock?
You can buy iShares Defense Industrials Act shares at the current price of 34.95. Orders are usually placed near 34.95 or 35.25, while 631 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow IDEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDEF stock?
Investing in iShares Defense Industrials Act involves considering the yearly range 28.54 - 36.88 and current price 34.95. Many compare 7.11% and -4.90% before placing orders at 34.95 or 35.25. Explore the IDEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Defense Industrials Act stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Defense Industrials Act in the past year was 36.88. Within 28.54 - 36.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Defense Industrials Act performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Defense Industrials Act stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Defense Industrials Act (IDEF) over the year was 28.54. Comparing it with the current 34.95 and 28.54 - 36.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDEF stock split?
iShares Defense Industrials Act has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.50, and 20.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.50
- Open
- 34.94
- Bid
- 34.95
- Ask
- 35.25
- Low
- 34.45
- High
- 35.00
- Volume
- 631
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 7.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.90%
- Year Change
- 20.81%