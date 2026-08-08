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ICPY: Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF
ICPY exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.14 and at a high of 13.19.
Follow Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICPY stock price today?
Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF stock is priced at 13.19 today. It trades within 13.14 - 13.19, yesterday's close was 13.16, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of ICPY shows these updates.
Does Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF is currently valued at 13.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.16% and USD. View the chart live to track ICPY movements.
How to buy ICPY stock?
You can buy Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF shares at the current price of 13.19. Orders are usually placed near 13.19 or 13.49, while 29 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow ICPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICPY stock?
Investing in Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.84 - 13.21 and current price 13.19. Many compare 0.76% and 11.59% before placing orders at 13.19 or 13.49. Explore the ICPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF in the past year was 13.21. Within 9.84 - 13.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF (ICPY) over the year was 9.84. Comparing it with the current 13.19 and 9.84 - 13.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICPY stock split?
Tweedy, Browne International Insider + Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.16, and 32.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.16
- Open
- 13.18
- Bid
- 13.19
- Ask
- 13.49
- Low
- 13.14
- High
- 13.19
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.59%
- Year Change
- 32.16%