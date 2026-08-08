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ICPI: iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF
ICPI exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.97 and at a high of 50.00.
Follow iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICPI stock price today?
iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.98 today. It trades within 49.97 - 50.00, yesterday's close was 49.97, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of ICPI shows these updates.
Does iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.42% and USD. View the chart live to track ICPI movements.
How to buy ICPI stock?
You can buy iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.98. Orders are usually placed near 49.98 or 50.28, while 11 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow ICPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICPI stock?
Investing in iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.92 - 51.02 and current price 49.98. Many compare 0.06% and -0.56% before placing orders at 49.98 or 50.28. Explore the ICPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the past year was 51.02. Within 49.92 - 51.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF (ICPI) over the year was 49.92. Comparing it with the current 49.98 and 49.92 - 51.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICPI stock split?
iShares 0-1 Year TIPS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.97, and -0.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.97
- Open
- 50.00
- Bid
- 49.98
- Ask
- 50.28
- Low
- 49.97
- High
- 50.00
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.56%
- Year Change
- -0.42%