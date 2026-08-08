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ICON: Icon Energy Corp
ICON exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.99 and at a high of 1.07.
Follow Icon Energy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICON stock price today?
Icon Energy Corp stock is priced at 1.06 today. It trades within 0.99 - 1.07, yesterday's close was 1.05, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of ICON shows these updates.
Does Icon Energy Corp stock pay dividends?
Icon Energy Corp is currently valued at 1.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.75% and USD. View the chart live to track ICON movements.
How to buy ICON stock?
You can buy Icon Energy Corp shares at the current price of 1.06. Orders are usually placed near 1.06 or 1.36, while 24 and 7.07% show market activity. Follow ICON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICON stock?
Investing in Icon Energy Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.78 - 1.76 and current price 1.06. Many compare 3.92% and -27.40% before placing orders at 1.06 or 1.36. Explore the ICON price chart live with daily changes.
What are Icon Energy Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Icon Energy Corp in the past year was 1.76. Within 0.78 - 1.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Icon Energy Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Icon Energy Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Icon Energy Corp (ICON) over the year was 0.78. Comparing it with the current 1.06 and 0.78 - 1.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICON stock split?
Icon Energy Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.05, and -33.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.05
- Open
- 0.99
- Bid
- 1.06
- Ask
- 1.36
- Low
- 0.99
- High
- 1.07
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- 3.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.40%
- Year Change
- -33.75%