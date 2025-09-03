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ICAP: Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF
ICAP exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.83 and at a high of 29.19.
Follow Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICAP News
- ICAP: A Defensive Option ETF For Low-Risk Investors (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- 9%+ Monthly Yields: 2 Covered Call Funds To Buy And 2 To Avoid
- Seeking 9%-Plus Passive Income? Top Investor Says Buy This Dividend ETF - TipRanks.com
- ICAP: A Rare 9%+ Yield Built To Last (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- ICAP: High Yield, But Quality Remains Questionable (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- ICAP: Compelling Actively Managed Equity Strategy Facilitating Megatrend Exposure
- Covered Call ETFs That Actually Grow Their Dividends: Inside ICAP’s Approach
- Investcorp shies away from data centre investment, focuses on services, executive says at Davos
- How ICAP Delivered A 9%+ Yield While JEPI's Payout Shrank (NYSEARCA:ICAP)
- Dividend Yield Vs. Growth Momentum: ICAP In The Era Of Mega-Cap Dominance
- How I Would Build An Ultra-High Conviction Retirement Portfolio Right Now
- ICAP And XYLD: Active Vs. Systematic Covered Call Selling
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICAP stock price today?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock is priced at 29.19 today. It trades within 28.83 - 29.19, yesterday's close was 28.80, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of ICAP shows these updates.
Does Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock pay dividends?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF is currently valued at 29.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track ICAP movements.
How to buy ICAP stock?
You can buy Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF shares at the current price of 29.19. Orders are usually placed near 29.19 or 29.49, while 27 and 0.97% show market activity. Follow ICAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICAP stock?
Investing in Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.56 - 29.44 and current price 29.19. Many compare 2.82% and 4.77% before placing orders at 29.19 or 29.49. Explore the ICAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF in the past year was 29.44. Within 25.56 - 29.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) over the year was 25.56. Comparing it with the current 29.19 and 25.56 - 29.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICAP stock split?
Series Portfolios Trust InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.80, and 1.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.80
- Open
- 28.91
- Bid
- 29.19
- Ask
- 29.49
- Low
- 28.83
- High
- 29.19
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 2.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.77%
- Year Change
- 1.60%