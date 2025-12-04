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IBUY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF

74.54 USD 2.09 (2.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBUY exchange rate has changed by 2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.54 and at a high of 74.54.

Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IBUY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IBUY stock price today?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock is priced at 74.54 today. It trades within 74.54 - 74.54, yesterday's close was 72.45, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of IBUY shows these updates.

Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock pay dividends?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF is currently valued at 74.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IBUY movements.

How to buy IBUY stock?

You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF shares at the current price of 74.54. Orders are usually placed near 74.54 or 74.84, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBUY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IBUY stock?

Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.23 - 74.66 and current price 74.54. Many compare 1.71% and 13.99% before placing orders at 74.54 or 74.84. Explore the IBUY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF in the past year was 74.66. Within 60.23 - 74.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) over the year was 60.23. Comparing it with the current 74.54 and 60.23 - 74.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBUY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IBUY stock split?

Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.45, and 15.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
74.54 74.54
Year Range
60.23 74.66
Previous Close
72.45
Open
74.54
Bid
74.54
Ask
74.84
Low
74.54
High
74.54
Volume
1
Daily Change
2.88%
Month Change
1.71%
6 Months Change
13.99%
Year Change
15.40%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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