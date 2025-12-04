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IBUY: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF
IBUY exchange rate has changed by 2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.54 and at a high of 74.54.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBUY News
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Williams-Sonoma Stock Will Climb or Sink?
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail: Broadline Retail Powers Earnings Growth As Household Durables Weaken
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Rises For Third Straight Month
- April Retail Sales About As Expected - Consumers Spending At A Modest Pace
- March Retail Surge Hides Warning Signs For Consumers
- Did Americans Scrimp At Other Retailers To Buy Gas? Nope, Not Americans. Born To Splurge
- Retail Sales Jump 1.7% In March, Higher Than Expected
- Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In February, More Than Expected
- Retail Sales Plunged In February, But Huge Seasonal Adjustments Caused Them To Jump
- Retail Sales Fall 0.2% In January, Less Than Expected
- Retail Sales Flat In December, Lower Than Expected
- U.S. 2026 Retail/Restaurant Consumer Outlook
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In November, Higher Than Expected
- What's Happening With Chewy Stock Monday? - Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
- Business Conditions Monthly: October Showed Slowing Inflation, Waning Momentum
- Retail Sales Flat In October, Lower Than Expected
- Holiday Shopping Trends: Selective Resilience Defines The Retail Landscape
- Job Slowdown Continues, Keeping Pressure On The Fed For More Rate Cuts (null:SPX)
- Strong Start to Holiday Season Amid Strains Spotlight These Retail ETFs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBUY stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock is priced at 74.54 today. It trades within 74.54 - 74.54, yesterday's close was 72.45, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of IBUY shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF is currently valued at 74.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.40% and USD. View the chart live to track IBUY movements.
How to buy IBUY stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF shares at the current price of 74.54. Orders are usually placed near 74.54 or 74.84, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBUY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBUY stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.23 - 74.66 and current price 74.54. Many compare 1.71% and 13.99% before placing orders at 74.54 or 74.84. Explore the IBUY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF in the past year was 74.66. Within 60.23 - 74.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) over the year was 60.23. Comparing it with the current 74.54 and 60.23 - 74.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBUY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBUY stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Online Retail ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.45, and 15.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.45
- Open
- 74.54
- Bid
- 74.54
- Ask
- 74.84
- Low
- 74.54
- High
- 74.54
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.88%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.99%
- Year Change
- 15.40%