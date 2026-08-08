- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IBUF: Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly
IBUF exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.98 and at a high of 32.07.
Follow Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBUF stock price today?
Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 32.06 today. It trades within 31.98 - 32.07, yesterday's close was 31.96, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of IBUF shows these updates.
Does Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 32.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.07% and USD. View the chart live to track IBUF movements.
How to buy IBUF stock?
You can buy Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 32.06. Orders are usually placed near 32.06 or 32.36, while 11 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow IBUF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBUF stock?
Investing in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 29.09 - 32.07 and current price 32.06. Many compare 0.82% and 8.06% before placing orders at 32.06 or 32.36. Explore the IBUF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 32.07. Within 29.09 - 32.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (IBUF) over the year was 29.09. Comparing it with the current 32.06 and 29.09 - 32.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBUF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBUF stock split?
Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.96, and 8.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.96
- Open
- 32.07
- Bid
- 32.06
- Ask
- 32.36
- Low
- 31.98
- High
- 32.07
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.06%
- Year Change
- 8.07%