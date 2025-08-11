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IBOT: VanEck Robotics ETF
IBOT exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.44 and at a high of 67.82.
Follow VanEck Robotics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBOT News
- Top Robotics Companies Transforming The Industry In 2026
- Physical AI Is Here - And It’s Already At Work
- Top Tech Companies To Watch In 2026
- Reshoring With Robotics And Bridging The Labor Gap
- Incrementally Strengthening Portfolio Defense (March Model Allocation Update)
- Debasement Sensitive Asset Model Allocation Off To A Fast Start In January
- Model Allocation 2025: Wrap-Up And Updates For 2026
- Robotics ETF (IBOT) Touches New 52-Week High
- Stocks to Watch as the AI-Driven Robotics Productivity Push Accelerates
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBOT stock price today?
VanEck Robotics ETF stock is priced at 67.69 today. It trades within 67.44 - 67.82, yesterday's close was 67.18, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of IBOT shows these updates.
Does VanEck Robotics ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Robotics ETF is currently valued at 67.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.04% and USD. View the chart live to track IBOT movements.
How to buy IBOT stock?
You can buy VanEck Robotics ETF shares at the current price of 67.69. Orders are usually placed near 67.69 or 67.99, while 22 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow IBOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBOT stock?
Investing in VanEck Robotics ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.21 - 69.40 and current price 67.69. Many compare 4.85% and 14.73% before placing orders at 67.69 or 67.99. Explore the IBOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Robotics ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Robotics ETF in the past year was 69.40. Within 46.21 - 69.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Robotics ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Robotics ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT) over the year was 46.21. Comparing it with the current 67.69 and 46.21 - 69.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBOT stock split?
VanEck Robotics ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.18, and 46.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.18
- Open
- 67.75
- Bid
- 67.69
- Ask
- 67.99
- Low
- 67.44
- High
- 67.82
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 4.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.73%
- Year Change
- 46.04%