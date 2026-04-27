QuotesSections
Currencies / IBHG
Back to US Stock Market

IBHG: iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

21.96 USD 0.03 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBHG exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 21.98.

Follow iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBHG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IBHG stock price today?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock is priced at 21.96 today. It trades within 21.94 - 21.98, yesterday's close was 21.93, and trading volume reached 256. The live price chart of IBHG shows these updates.

Does iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF is currently valued at 21.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.74% and USD. View the chart live to track IBHG movements.

How to buy IBHG stock?

You can buy iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.96. Orders are usually placed near 21.96 or 22.26, while 256 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBHG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IBHG stock?

Investing in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.90 - 22.54 and current price 21.96. Many compare 0.14% and -0.81% before placing orders at 21.96 or 22.26. Explore the IBHG price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the past year was 22.54. Within 21.90 - 22.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) over the year was 21.90. Comparing it with the current 21.96 and 21.90 - 22.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBHG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IBHG stock split?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.93, and -1.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.94 21.98
Year Range
21.90 22.54
Previous Close
21.93
Open
21.96
Bid
21.96
Ask
22.26
Low
21.94
High
21.98
Volume
256
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
0.14%
6 Months Change
-0.81%
Year Change
-1.74%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev