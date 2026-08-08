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IAUI: NEOS Gold High Income ETF
IAUI exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.00 and at a high of 51.40.
Follow NEOS Gold High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IAUI stock price today?
NEOS Gold High Income ETF stock is priced at 51.25 today. It trades within 51.00 - 51.40, yesterday's close was 50.46, and trading volume reached 432. The live price chart of IAUI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Gold High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Gold High Income ETF is currently valued at 51.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.17% and USD. View the chart live to track IAUI movements.
How to buy IAUI stock?
You can buy NEOS Gold High Income ETF shares at the current price of 51.25. Orders are usually placed near 51.25 or 51.55, while 432 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow IAUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IAUI stock?
Investing in NEOS Gold High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.86 - 64.56 and current price 51.25. Many compare 5.56% and -20.46% before placing orders at 51.25 or 51.55. Explore the IAUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Gold High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Gold High Income ETF in the past year was 64.56. Within 47.86 - 64.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Gold High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Gold High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Gold High Income ETF (IAUI) over the year was 47.86. Comparing it with the current 51.25 and 47.86 - 64.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IAUI stock split?
NEOS Gold High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.46, and 2.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.46
- Open
- 51.26
- Bid
- 51.25
- Ask
- 51.55
- Low
- 51.00
- High
- 51.40
- Volume
- 432
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 5.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.46%
- Year Change
- 2.17%