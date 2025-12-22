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IAPR: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April
IAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.04 and at a high of 34.14.
Follow Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAPR News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IAPR stock price today?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April stock is priced at 34.10 today. It trades within 34.04 - 34.14, yesterday's close was 33.99, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of IAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April stock pay dividends?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April is currently valued at 34.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.28% and USD. View the chart live to track IAPR movements.
How to buy IAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April shares at the current price of 34.10. Orders are usually placed near 34.10 or 34.40, while 11 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow IAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April involves considering the yearly range 29.51 - 34.14 and current price 34.10. Many compare 1.19% and 8.32% before placing orders at 34.10 or 34.40. Explore the IAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April in the past year was 34.14. Within 29.51 - 34.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April (IAPR) over the year was 29.51. Comparing it with the current 34.10 and 29.51 - 34.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IAPR stock split?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.99, and 15.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.99
- Open
- 34.08
- Bid
- 34.10
- Ask
- 34.40
- Low
- 34.04
- High
- 34.14
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.32%
- Year Change
- 15.28%