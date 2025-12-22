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IAPR: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April

34.00 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日IAPR汇率已更改-0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点34.00和高点34.11进行交易。

关注Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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IAPR新闻

常见问题解答

IAPR股票今天的价格是多少？

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April股票今天的定价为34.00。它在34.00 - 34.11范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为34.02，交易量达到17。IAPR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April股票是否支付股息？

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April目前的价值为34.00。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注14.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IAPR走势。

如何购买IAPR股票？

您可以以34.00的当前价格购买Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April股票。订单通常设置在34.00或34.30附近，而17和-0.23%显示市场活动。立即关注IAPR的实时图表更新。

如何投资IAPR股票？

投资Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April需要考虑年度范围29.51 - 34.14和当前价格34.00。许多人在以34.00或34.30下订单之前，会比较0.89%和。实时查看IAPR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April的最高价格是34.14。在29.51 - 34.14内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April的绩效。

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April股票的最低价格是多少？

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April（IAPR）的最低价格为29.51。将其与当前的34.00和29.51 - 34.14进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IAPR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IAPR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF April历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、34.02和14.94%中可见。

日范围
34.00 34.11
年范围
29.51 34.14
前一天收盘价
34.02
开盘价
34.08
卖价
34.00
买价
34.30
最低价
34.00
最高价
34.11
交易量
17
日变化
-0.06%
月变化
0.89%
6个月变化
8.01%
年变化
14.94%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%