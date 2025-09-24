- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IAGG: iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund
IAGG exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.03 and at a high of 50.07.
Follow iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IAGG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IAGG stock price today?
iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund stock is priced at 50.04 today. It trades within 50.03 - 50.07, yesterday's close was 49.94, and trading volume reached 842. The live price chart of IAGG shows these updates.
Does iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund is currently valued at 50.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.75% and USD. View the chart live to track IAGG movements.
How to buy IAGG stock?
You can buy iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund shares at the current price of 50.04. Orders are usually placed near 50.04 or 50.34, while 842 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow IAGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IAGG stock?
Investing in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 49.63 - 51.83 and current price 50.04. Many compare 0.30% and -1.34% before placing orders at 50.04 or 50.34. Explore the IAGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund in the past year was 51.83. Within 49.63 - 51.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) over the year was 49.63. Comparing it with the current 50.04 and 49.63 - 51.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IAGG stock split?
iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.94, and -1.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.94
- Open
- 50.05
- Bid
- 50.04
- Ask
- 50.34
- Low
- 50.03
- High
- 50.07
- Volume
- 842
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.34%
- Year Change
- -1.75%