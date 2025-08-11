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IAE: Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac

8.66 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IAE exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.60 and at a high of 8.88.

Follow Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IAE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IAE stock price today?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac stock is priced at 8.66 today. It trades within 8.60 - 8.88, yesterday's close was 8.62, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of IAE shows these updates.

Does Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac stock pay dividends?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac is currently valued at 8.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.78% and USD. View the chart live to track IAE movements.

How to buy IAE stock?

You can buy Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac shares at the current price of 8.66. Orders are usually placed near 8.66 or 8.96, while 76 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IAE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IAE stock?

Investing in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac involves considering the yearly range 7.04 - 9.27 and current price 8.66. Many compare 1.52% and 8.52% before placing orders at 8.66 or 8.96. Explore the IAE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac stock highest prices?

The highest price of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac in the past year was 9.27. Within 7.04 - 9.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac performance using the live chart.

What are Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac (IAE) over the year was 7.04. Comparing it with the current 8.66 and 7.04 - 9.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IAE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IAE stock split?

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund ING Asia Pac has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.62, and 20.78% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
8.60 8.88
Year Range
7.04 9.27
Previous Close
8.62
Open
8.66
Bid
8.66
Ask
8.96
Low
8.60
High
8.88
Volume
76
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
1.52%
6 Months Change
8.52%
Year Change
20.78%
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