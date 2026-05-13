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HYUP: Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF

41.49 USD 0.09 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYUP exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.34 and at a high of 41.49.

Follow Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HYUP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HYUP stock price today?

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.49 today. It trades within 41.34 - 41.49, yesterday's close was 41.40, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of HYUP shows these updates.

Does Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track HYUP movements.

How to buy HYUP stock?

You can buy Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.49. Orders are usually placed near 41.49 or 41.79, while 8 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow HYUP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HYUP stock?

Investing in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.04 - 42.91 and current price 41.49. Many compare 0.75% and -0.84% before placing orders at 41.49 or 41.79. Explore the HYUP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 42.91. Within 41.04 - 42.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) over the year was 41.04. Comparing it with the current 41.49 and 41.04 - 42.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYUP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HYUP stock split?

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.40, and -1.61% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.34 41.49
Year Range
41.04 42.91
Previous Close
41.40
Open
41.41
Bid
41.49
Ask
41.79
Low
41.34
High
41.49
Volume
8
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
0.75%
6 Months Change
-0.84%
Year Change
-1.61%
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