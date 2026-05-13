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HYUP: Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF
HYUP exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.34 and at a high of 41.49.
Follow Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYUP News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYUP stock price today?
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.49 today. It trades within 41.34 - 41.49, yesterday's close was 41.40, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of HYUP shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track HYUP movements.
How to buy HYUP stock?
You can buy Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.49. Orders are usually placed near 41.49 or 41.79, while 8 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow HYUP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYUP stock?
Investing in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.04 - 42.91 and current price 41.49. Many compare 0.75% and -0.84% before placing orders at 41.49 or 41.79. Explore the HYUP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 42.91. Within 41.04 - 42.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) over the year was 41.04. Comparing it with the current 41.49 and 41.04 - 42.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYUP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYUP stock split?
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.40, and -1.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.40
- Open
- 41.41
- Bid
- 41.49
- Ask
- 41.79
- Low
- 41.34
- High
- 41.49
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.84%
- Year Change
- -1.61%