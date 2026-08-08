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HYP: Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF
HYP exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.96 and at a high of 26.41.
Follow Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYP stock price today?
Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF stock is priced at 26.40 today. It trades within 25.96 - 26.41, yesterday's close was 26.02, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of HYP shows these updates.
Does Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF stock pay dividends?
Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF is currently valued at 26.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.97% and USD. View the chart live to track HYP movements.
How to buy HYP stock?
You can buy Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF shares at the current price of 26.40. Orders are usually placed near 26.40 or 26.70, while 21 and 1.58% show market activity. Follow HYP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYP stock?
Investing in Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.06 - 32.16 and current price 26.40. Many compare 4.68% and -3.29% before placing orders at 26.40 or 26.70. Explore the HYP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF in the past year was 32.16. Within 21.06 - 32.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (HYP) over the year was 21.06. Comparing it with the current 26.40 and 21.06 - 32.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYP stock split?
Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.02, and 4.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.02
- Open
- 25.99
- Bid
- 26.40
- Ask
- 26.70
- Low
- 25.96
- High
- 26.41
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- 4.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.29%
- Year Change
- 4.97%