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HYLS: First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
HYLS exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.69 and at a high of 40.75.
Follow First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYLS News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYLS stock price today?
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock is priced at 40.73 today. It trades within 40.69 - 40.75, yesterday's close was 40.65, and trading volume reached 219. The live price chart of HYLS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF is currently valued at 40.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.72% and USD. View the chart live to track HYLS movements.
How to buy HYLS stock?
You can buy First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 40.73. Orders are usually placed near 40.73 or 41.03, while 219 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow HYLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYLS stock?
Investing in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.01 - 42.40 and current price 40.73. Many compare 0.25% and -0.49% before placing orders at 40.73 or 41.03. Explore the HYLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the past year was 42.40. Within 40.01 - 42.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) over the year was 40.01. Comparing it with the current 40.73 and 40.01 - 42.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYLS stock split?
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.65, and -2.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.65
- Open
- 40.75
- Bid
- 40.73
- Ask
- 41.03
- Low
- 40.69
- High
- 40.75
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.49%
- Year Change
- -2.72%