QuotesSections
Currencies / HYI
Back to US Stock Market

HYI: Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St

10.52 USD 0.03 (0.29%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYI exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 10.55.

Follow Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HYI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HYI stock price today?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock is priced at 10.52 today. It trades within 10.47 - 10.55, yesterday's close was 10.49, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of HYI shows these updates.

Does Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock pay dividends?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St is currently valued at 10.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track HYI movements.

How to buy HYI stock?

You can buy Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St shares at the current price of 10.52. Orders are usually placed near 10.52 or 10.82, while 41 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow HYI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HYI stock?

Investing in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St involves considering the yearly range 10.35 - 11.26 and current price 10.52. Many compare 0.57% and -5.61% before placing orders at 10.52 or 10.82. Explore the HYI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock highest prices?

The highest price of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St in the past year was 11.26. Within 10.35 - 11.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St performance using the live chart.

What are Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St (HYI) over the year was 10.35. Comparing it with the current 10.52 and 10.35 - 11.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HYI stock split?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.49, and -6.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.47 10.55
Year Range
10.35 11.26
Previous Close
10.49
Open
10.51
Bid
10.52
Ask
10.82
Low
10.47
High
10.55
Volume
41
Daily Change
0.29%
Month Change
0.57%
6 Months Change
-5.61%
Year Change
-6.41%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev