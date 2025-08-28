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HYI: Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St
HYI exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.47 and at a high of 10.55.
Follow Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYI News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- HYI: Improved Valuation, But Still Likely To Struggle
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- Lessons For Investors From Private Credit Concerns
- HYI Seems Less Competitive In The Market Today (NYSE:HYI)
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYI stock price today?
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock is priced at 10.52 today. It trades within 10.47 - 10.55, yesterday's close was 10.49, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of HYI shows these updates.
Does Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock pay dividends?
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St is currently valued at 10.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track HYI movements.
How to buy HYI stock?
You can buy Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St shares at the current price of 10.52. Orders are usually placed near 10.52 or 10.82, while 41 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow HYI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYI stock?
Investing in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St involves considering the yearly range 10.35 - 11.26 and current price 10.52. Many compare 0.57% and -5.61% before placing orders at 10.52 or 10.82. Explore the HYI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St in the past year was 11.26. Within 10.35 - 11.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St (HYI) over the year was 10.35. Comparing it with the current 10.52 and 10.35 - 11.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYI stock split?
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc Common St has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.49, and -6.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.49
- Open
- 10.51
- Bid
- 10.52
- Ask
- 10.82
- Low
- 10.47
- High
- 10.55
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.61%
- Year Change
- -6.41%