Currencies / HYFT
HYFT

1.5900 USD 0.1700 (9.66%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYFT exchange rate has changed by -9.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.5200 and at a high of 1.7310.

Daily Range
1.5200 1.7310
Year Range
1.5200 2.3000
Previous Close
1.7600
Open
1.7310
Bid
1.5900
Ask
1.5930
Low
1.5200
High
1.7310
Volume
1.867 K
Daily Change
-9.66%
Month Change
-21.29%
6 Months Change
-21.29%
Year Change
-21.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%