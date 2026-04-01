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HYEM: VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
HYEM exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.96 and at a high of 20.06.
Follow VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYEM News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Global Bonds Stumble As Surging U.S. Dollar Piles On The Pain
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Geopolitics, Inflation, And A Bond Market Surprise In Favor Of Junk
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Fixed-Income Outlook: From Oil Shock To Oil Spillover?
- Blended Finance: Bridging The Sustainability Funding Gap
- EM Corporate Debt: 5 Themes To Watch In 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYEM stock price today?
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 19.98 today. It trades within 19.96 - 20.06, yesterday's close was 20.00, and trading volume reached 254. The live price chart of HYEM shows these updates.
Does VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 19.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track HYEM movements.
How to buy HYEM stock?
You can buy VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 19.98. Orders are usually placed near 19.98 or 20.28, while 254 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow HYEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYEM stock?
Investing in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.45 - 20.36 and current price 19.98. Many compare 0.20% and -0.75% before placing orders at 19.98 or 20.28. Explore the HYEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 20.36. Within 19.45 - 20.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) over the year was 19.45. Comparing it with the current 19.98 and 19.45 - 20.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYEM stock split?
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.00, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.00
- Open
- 20.04
- Bid
- 19.98
- Ask
- 20.28
- Low
- 19.96
- High
- 20.06
- Volume
- 254
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.75%
- Year Change
- 0.00%