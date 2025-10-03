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HUSV: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage
HUSV exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.52 and at a high of 41.59.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUSV News
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HUSV stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage stock is priced at 41.58 today. It trades within 41.52 - 41.59, yesterday's close was 41.41, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of HUSV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage is currently valued at 41.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.50% and USD. View the chart live to track HUSV movements.
How to buy HUSV stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage shares at the current price of 41.58. Orders are usually placed near 41.58 or 41.88, while 16 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow HUSV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HUSV stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage involves considering the yearly range 37.96 - 41.80 and current price 41.58. Many compare 0.46% and 2.59% before placing orders at 41.58 or 41.88. Explore the HUSV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage in the past year was 41.80. Within 37.96 - 41.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage (HUSV) over the year was 37.96. Comparing it with the current 41.58 and 37.96 - 41.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HUSV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HUSV stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manage has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.41, and 4.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.41
- Open
- 41.52
- Bid
- 41.58
- Ask
- 41.88
- Low
- 41.52
- High
- 41.59
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.59%
- Year Change
- 4.50%