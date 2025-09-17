QuotesSections
HUMAW
HUMAW: Humacyte Inc - Warrant

0.1900 USD 0.0100 (5.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HUMAW exchange rate has changed by -5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1884 and at a high of 0.1900.

Follow Humacyte Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1884 0.1900
Year Range
0.1610 2.4150
Previous Close
0.2000
Open
0.1884
Bid
0.1900
Ask
0.1930
Low
0.1884
High
0.1900
Volume
2
Daily Change
-5.00%
Month Change
-5.00%
6 Months Change
-56.32%
Year Change
-89.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev