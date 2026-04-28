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HTRB: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
HTRB exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.29 and at a high of 33.35.
Follow Hartford Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTRB News
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- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
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- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
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- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HTRB stock price today?
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 33.33 today. It trades within 33.29 - 33.35, yesterday's close was 33.26, and trading volume reached 586. The live price chart of HTRB shows these updates.
Does Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 33.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.74% and USD. View the chart live to track HTRB movements.
How to buy HTRB stock?
You can buy Hartford Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 33.33. Orders are usually placed near 33.33 or 33.63, while 586 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow HTRB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HTRB stock?
Investing in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.05 - 34.82 and current price 33.33. Many compare 0.48% and -3.14% before placing orders at 33.33 or 33.63. Explore the HTRB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 34.82. Within 33.05 - 34.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hartford Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) over the year was 33.05. Comparing it with the current 33.33 and 33.05 - 34.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTRB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HTRB stock split?
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.26, and -1.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.26
- Open
- 33.34
- Bid
- 33.33
- Ask
- 33.63
- Low
- 33.29
- High
- 33.35
- Volume
- 586
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.14%
- Year Change
- -1.74%