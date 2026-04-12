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HTEC: Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

40.68 USD 1.04 (2.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HTEC exchange rate has changed by 2.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.24 and at a high of 40.68.

Follow Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HTEC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HTEC stock price today?

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock is priced at 40.68 today. It trades within 40.24 - 40.68, yesterday's close was 39.64, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of HTEC shows these updates.

Does Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF is currently valued at 40.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.11% and USD. View the chart live to track HTEC movements.

How to buy HTEC stock?

You can buy Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 40.68. Orders are usually placed near 40.68 or 40.98, while 19 and 0.89% show market activity. Follow HTEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HTEC stock?

Investing in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.84 - 40.68 and current price 40.68. Many compare 3.93% and 15.69% before placing orders at 40.68 or 40.98. Explore the HTEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the past year was 40.68. Within 31.84 - 40.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) over the year was 31.84. Comparing it with the current 40.68 and 31.84 - 40.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HTEC stock split?

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.64, and 14.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.24 40.68
Year Range
31.84 40.68
Previous Close
39.64
Open
40.32
Bid
40.68
Ask
40.98
Low
40.24
High
40.68
Volume
19
Daily Change
2.62%
Month Change
3.93%
6 Months Change
15.69%
Year Change
14.11%
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