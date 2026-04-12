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HTEC: Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
HTEC exchange rate has changed by 2.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.24 and at a high of 40.68.
Follow Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTEC News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- Cyclosporiasis: Investing In Biosecurity
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- 3 Companies Redefining Healthcare Innovation
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- Danaher Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HTEC stock price today?
Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock is priced at 40.68 today. It trades within 40.24 - 40.68, yesterday's close was 39.64, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of HTEC shows these updates.
Does Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?
Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF is currently valued at 40.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.11% and USD. View the chart live to track HTEC movements.
How to buy HTEC stock?
You can buy Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 40.68. Orders are usually placed near 40.68 or 40.98, while 19 and 0.89% show market activity. Follow HTEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HTEC stock?
Investing in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.84 - 40.68 and current price 40.68. Many compare 3.93% and 15.69% before placing orders at 40.68 or 40.98. Explore the HTEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the past year was 40.68. Within 31.84 - 40.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) over the year was 31.84. Comparing it with the current 40.68 and 31.84 - 40.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HTEC stock split?
Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.64, and 14.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.64
- Open
- 40.32
- Bid
- 40.68
- Ask
- 40.98
- Low
- 40.24
- High
- 40.68
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 2.62%
- Month Change
- 3.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.69%
- Year Change
- 14.11%